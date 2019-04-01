Monday, April 1, 2019

Local artist Teil Duncan selling prints of historic Charleston homes starting Tues. April 2

Before moving back home to Georgia

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Popular local artist Teil Duncan is moving back to Georgia after 10 years in the Holy City. Before she leaves, though, she's dropping some dope final works that celebrate Charleston's architecture. The six new pieces go live tomorrow, Tues. April 2, at 11 a.m.

Featuring the exteriors of Charleston row homes and the intimate interior shots of Charleston's iconic porches, Duncan's latest series is all nostalgia and dreamy colors.

Original painting sizes range from 22"x30" to 40"x60" and there will be digital prints available as well.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Duncan describes this series: "I chose to focus on the charm of the Lowcountry architecture because it displays such timeless character. The relaxed wooden porches exhibit the warm inviting hospitality of the South. The homes have stood the test of time, standing tall and narrow in their proud vibrant colors."

Shop all of Duncan's prints online at teilduncan.com.

Tags: , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS