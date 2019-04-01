Monday, April 1, 2019
Local artist Teil Duncan selling prints of historic Charleston homes starting Tues. April 2
Before moving back home to Georgia
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 10:53 AM
click to enlarge
Popular local artist Teil Duncan is moving back to Georgia after 10 years in the Holy City. Before she leaves, though, she's dropping some dope final works that celebrate Charleston's architecture. The six new pieces go live tomorrow, Tues. April 2, at 11 a.m.
Featuring the exteriors of Charleston row homes and the intimate interior shots of Charleston's iconic porches, Duncan's latest series is all nostalgia and dreamy colors.
Original painting sizes range from 22"x30" to 40"x60" and there will be digital prints available as well.
click to enlarge
Duncan describes this series: "I chose to focus on the charm of the Lowcountry architecture because it displays such timeless character. The relaxed wooden porches exhibit the warm inviting hospitality of the South. The homes have stood the test of time, standing tall and narrow in their proud vibrant colors."
Shop all of Duncan's prints online at teilduncan.com
.
Tags: Teil Duncan, Charleston architecture, Image