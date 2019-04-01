Monday, April 1, 2019
Gibbes offering reduced admission for the month of April
Save a buck, see some art
Posted
by Morgan Galvez
on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 11:21 AM
click to enlarge
No need to worry about the words “April Fools” following this special deal: The Gibbes Museum of Art will be offering a reduced price of admission for adults ($12 instead of $15) and seniors ($10 instead of $13) throughout the month of April.
With the lowered cost, more visitors will have the opportunity to see the Gibbes’ interactive installments on the first floor as well as the carefully curated collections and exhibits. The museum’s goal is to further enable guests of all ages and backgrounds the chance to discover and be inspired by the creativity within the Gibbes.
In a press release Angela Mack, the Gibbes Museum of Art’s executive director said, “The reduced admission is the perfect opportunity for visitors to come and experience the Gibbes especially if you haven’t had the chance to see what all we have to offer.”
There are countless exhibits on display at the Gibbes that highlight Charleston society including a collection of intricate sweetgrass baskets by Mary Jackson, a neoclassical sculpture gallery, and an installation crafted from twigs and branches by Patrick Dougherty.
Learn more about the Gibbes online at gibbesmuseum.org
.
Tags: Gibbes Museum of Art, reduced admission, Image