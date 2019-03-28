Local duo Gracie & Lacy launch new group, Charleston Area Performing Artists

click to enlarge
What started as a Facebook group by local sister duo Gracie & Lacy, Charleston Area Performing Artists has grown into a community of creative types meeting once a month. In a press release the new group cites the closing of the Charleston Regional Alliance for the Arts as a catalyst for creating a space for creatives to work on professional development and networking.
Current participating artists and organizations include Irene Rose, Tesoro, Lowcountry Pianist, Thomas Bailey, Mt. Pleasant Community Arts Center, Russell Anderson, Backpack Journalist, Jason Thompson, and more.
The whole purpose of the group is to better foster a sense of community among local artists and performers with networking opportunities, coffee (duh), and educational seminars to help them thrive in the Lowcountry.
The next meeting is set for April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Main Library and is completely free. The special speaker will be a videographer from Fox 24, Adam Bradley. Bradley will be giving guests tips on how to create a powerful demo video.
.
@ Main Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., April 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Price:
Free to Attend
