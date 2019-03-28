Charleston Music Fest finale will feature an exploration of female composers through piano trio

Provided

Charleston Music Fest, a year-round presenter of chamber music at the College of Charleston, will close out this year’s season with Me Three, an exploration of female composers with the prestigious University of North Carolina School of the Arts faculty trio Janet Orenstein (violin), Allison Gagnon (piano), and Brooks Whitehouse (cello).



The event will take place on April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Simons Center for the Arts and tickets are available for $25 for the general public and $10 for CofC students. The finale is part of the College of Charleston’s Year of Women.

The Guild trio was founded by Whitehouse and Orenstein alongside composer Sheila Silver who was commissioned by Chamber Music America to compose To the Spirit Unconquered. The trio curated the Me Three concert program to honor two of the most famed female American composers from the 20th century, Rebecca Clarke and Sheila Silver.