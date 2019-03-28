Thursday, March 28, 2019

Charleston Music Fest finale will feature an exploration of female composers through piano trio

Mark your calendar for April 4

Posted by Morgan Galvez on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM

PROVIDED
  • Provided

Charleston Music Fest, a year-round presenter of chamber music at the College of Charleston, will close out this year’s season with Me Three, an exploration of female composers with the prestigious University of North Carolina School of the Arts faculty trio Janet Orenstein (violin), Allison Gagnon (piano), and Brooks Whitehouse (cello).

The event will take place on April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Simons Center for the Arts and tickets are available for $25 for the general public and $10 for CofC students. The finale is part of the College of Charleston’s Year of Women.

The Guild trio was founded by Whitehouse and Orenstein alongside composer Sheila Silver who was commissioned by Chamber Music America to compose To the Spirit Unconquered. The trio curated the Me Three concert program to honor two of the most famed female American composers from the 20th century, Rebecca Clarke and Sheila Silver.

Event Details Me Three: Exploring Female Composers Through Piano Trio
@ Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts
54 St. Philip St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $25/general, $10/CofC students
Concert Music
Map

Tags: , ,

  |  

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Me Three: Exploring Female Composers Through Piano Trio @ Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts

    • Thu., April 4, 7:30 p.m. $25/general, $10/CofC students

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS