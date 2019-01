Ibu hosts 2016 'National Geographic' 'Adventurer of the Year' in Charleston on Wed. Jan. 30

click to enlarge Provided

Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita has climbed some of the world's tallest peaks.

click to enlarge Provided

Crowell has photographed journeys all over the world.

Event Details Nothing is Impossible: Pasang + Cira @ Ibu 183 King Street Downtown Charleston, SC When: Wed., Jan. 30, 6 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events Map