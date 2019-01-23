Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Here's your chance to be depicted in clay being killed by a monster of your own design

Brought to you by local artist Trent Shy

Posted by Kevin Young on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 11:23 AM

Have you ever wanted to see yourself in clay form? Yes? On top of that, what if that wonderful recreation of your lovely visage was getting killed by a monster you also created? Double yes right? Well today is your lucky day you crazy person!

With an assist from the folks at Lifeform Clothing and Horror Sketches, Trent Shy of Trent Shy Claymations recently announced a monster design contest. Shy, a local artist and filmmaker to watch (seriously, check out his stuff on YouTube) has graced the Lowcountry — nay, the world! — with claymation/stop-motion films that range from macabre to madcap. Contestants must submit their monster design on Instagram and tag #TrentsMonsterContest.

The winning artist will receive a claymation clone getting killed by the monster they designed. The second place artist will receive a clay portrait. The deadline to enter is Feb. 1 and the winner will be announced on Feb. 5. All mediums of art are accepted.

The judges in the contest include: Wayne Anderson, SFX Makeup Artist for Predator, Avatar 2, IT, Stranger Things, and Jurassic World;  McKenzie Westmore Tatopoulos of all 13 seasons of SYFY’s Face Off; Eric Fox, SFX Makeup Artist featured on Face Off; and finally Scott Poole, author of numerous award winning books about monsters including the Bram Stoker finalist for In the Mountains of Madness: The Life and Extraordinary Afterlife of H.P. Lovecraft.

By the way, if you’d like to see Shy in action (with a little assist from his kids) check out this piece from 60 Second Docs. On top of being a fun little introduction to his mad mad world, he sports a kickass T-shirt from 1984 that used stop-motion.

