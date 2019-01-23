Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Gibbes Museum of Art offers free admission to furloughed government workers and their families this weekend
An all-access pass to art
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 12:35 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Gibbes Museum of Art
-
Now on display at the Gibbes: the work of Ogden Pleissner.
Joining other local businesses like Terrace Theater and the S.C. Aquarium, the Gibbes Museum of Art is offering free admission to furloughed government workers and their families. The offer is good for this weekend, Sat. Jan. 26 and Sun. Jan. 27, and includes access to all of the museum's collection of artworks as well as entrance to special exhibitions, Lying in Wait
and Intrepid Explorer
.
Lying in Wait: Sporting Art by Ogden M. Pleissner features Pleissner's scenes
of hunting, fishing, and landscapes from Wyoming to Maine to the Lowcountry. Anna Heyward Taylor: Intrepid Explorer
highlights the work of Columbia, S.C. native Taylor, who is considered one of the principal artists of the Charleston Renaissance
.
The Gibbes is open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Learn more about the museum online at gibbesmuseum.org
.
