Broadway's Bret Shuford stars in new CofC production, "Charming: A Tale of An American Prince"

This Fri. Jan. 25 the College of Charleston presents a special one evening production, Charming: A Tale of An American Prince
, featuring Broadway alum Bret Shuford. The story of a lonely prince's journey from his faraway Kingdom of Texas all the way to a castle in The East Village takes place in the Emmett Robinson Theatre of the Simons Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $20 for the general public and $10 for students with their Cougar Cards. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by calling (843) 953-6306 or online
. You can also purchase tickets at the door, but be wary, this event is sure to fill up.
Shuford spent the last 20 years living and performing in New York City. While in the Big Apple, Shuford found his desire for more than just acting, branching out as a content creator, director, choreographer, and producer. Shuford and The College have fostered a close work relationship with Shuford’s presence being funded by the Quattlebaum Artists-in-Residence Endowment.
Shuford will be spending the 2018-19 academic year working with College of Charleston theater and dance majors to make them Broadway-ready. During the fall, Shuford conducted lectures and workshops in various acting and art management skills. This spring, Shuford will direct the College’s musical Urinetown
.
Shuford’s Broadway credits include Cirque Du Soleil’s Paramour, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid,
and Amazing Grace
. He has sung with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and the Forth Worth Symphony. Shuford has also had guest appearances on Law and Order: SVU, My Dirty Little Secret,
and Alpha House
. Shuford’s film credentials also include Bedfellows, Uncle Melvin’s Apartment
, and The Wolf of Wall Street.
@ Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts
54 St. Philip St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$20/general, $10/students
Theater