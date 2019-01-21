Pod Save America stop moved to Charleston Music Hall, ticketholders will need to repurchase

click to enlarge
-
Crooked Media
-
Pod Save America is hosted by Tommy Vietor (L-R), Jon Favreau, and Jon Lovett
This morning the North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced that it has passed the torch, so to speak, as the venue for the upcoming touring production of Pod Save America
. The performance, which takes place on Thurs. Feb. 7, will now be held at the Charleston Music Hall. To really keep you on your toes, this venue change means that ticket holders will have to re-purchase tickets.
Guests who purchased a ticket to the PAC show will receive a refund to their original point of purchase as well as a special pre-sale code from the Music Hall to purchase a new ticket at the show's new location. Tickets go on sale to the public this Fri. Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at charlestonmusichall.com or the box office.
For the uninitiated, here's how staff writer Adam Manno described Pod Save America when the Charleston stop was announced
: "The political talk show is hosted by former Barack Obama White House staffers Jon Favreau (director of speechwriting), Jon Lovett (speechwriter), and Tommy Vietor (National Security Council spokesman and special assistant to the president) on Tuesdays."
Any questions about purchasing tickets can be directed to the Music Hall at (843) 853-2252.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
Price:
$38.50+
