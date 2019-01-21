New bimonthly zine, Flashland, launches this Thurs. Jan. 24

click to enlarge

Event Details Flashland Zine Launch Party @ The Tin Roof 1117 Magnolia Road West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Thu., Jan. 24, 8 p.m. Price: Free to Attend Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events Map

A new zine is taking up the fight against censorship right here in Charleston. Flashland, a new bimonthly zine, is hosting their launch party at The Tin Roof this Thurs. Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. It’s a strictly 21+ event and is free to attend.Creators of Flashland wanted a zine to combat the growing censorship of the internet — particularly the silencing of women and minorities. Often, those who try to advocate for women, people of color, sex workers, or members of the LGBTQ+ community have their online voices repressed.To counteract the restrictions of information and art, Flashland will feature uncensored film photography and unfiltered news. Each issue of the zine will feature a cover-person that will give a short interview and then a brief article regarding relevant matters in society today.Guests who attend Flashland's launch party will get more than a magazine for helping to support freedom of the press. Attendees will be treated to burlesque performances from Charleston local, Evelyn DeVere — and all the way from Savannah, Ga., Jack N Tha Cox. There will also be a pop-up shop by Flashland’s sponsor Badd Kitty and a raffle giveaway.