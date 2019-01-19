Saturday, January 19, 2019

King & Fields Studio offers free headshots to furloughed federal employees

Posted by Kevin Young on Sat, Jan 19, 2019 at 8:02 AM

As of this writing, we’re on the 28th day of the government shutdown. Rather than stand and watch it happen, some have assisted in lessening the burden of those affected, regardless of political affiliation. Others have felt they would be better served by helping in other, more unique ways.

Enter King & Fields Studio, a result of two world-renowned studios, Fia Forever Photography and Chrisman Studios, that merged together with a goal to deliver a photographic experience beyond compare. Owners/photographers Raheel Gauba, Ben Chrisman, and Erin Chrisman recently announced their efforts to help federal employees impacted by the ongoing shutdown.

Gauba recently weighed in on the issue, “A lot of families are not getting paid today.We are hearing many employees are looking for new jobs or just plain simple want to feel good about themselves.”

In response to the shutdown, the studio, located at 1107 King Street, is giving away brand new headshots to help make the best first impression and land that next interview at no charge to furloughed federal employees.

“We just want a way for the community to know and want to do as many as possible for our local residents who are affected," he added.

If you’d like more information, check out King & Fields Studio’s website.

