The GOOD Fest wellness event comes to Charleston Sat. Jan. 26

View this post on Instagram

You are what you eat, so choose wisely. 🙌🏼 // We are excited to share that @thenewprimal will be our keynote sponsor at the Charleston event on 1/26! Attendees will hear from their fearless founding member & managing partner, Melissa, and have a chance to sample their Whole 30 approved snacks, marinades and sauces. . . . Ready to recreate these sweet potato fries with zero sugar hot buffalo sauce? Use code TNP20 for 20% off your order from thenewprimal.com 😊#thegoodfest