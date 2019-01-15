South Carolina Historical Society winter 2019 lecture series kicks off Tuesday

click to enlarge
Learn more about Lowcountry history in the annual Winter Lecture Series
hosted by the South Carolina Historical Society. The six-week lecture series will feature a wide variety of speakers, all talking about topics that relate to eighteenth-century South Carolina. The series will run on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. starting Jan. 15 and running through Feb. 19.
Held in First Baptist Church, the series costs $75 for Historical Society members and $90 for non-members. Tickets for individual lectures can be bought at the door for $20 each.
Dr. Gail Wagner
, Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of South Carolina since 1989, will kick off the lecture series on Jan. 15
with her lecture “Colonial Encounters: What Happens to Diets When Worlds Collide?” Wagner travels around South Carolina giving public lectures about human-plant relationships, has led workshops, talks at national and international conferences about science education, and has served as a consultant for re-creating the traditional eastern North American Indian gardens.
Sheila Ingle
, a children’s author, holds a talk on Jan. 22
titled "Judith Giton Manigault, a Woman of Substance.” Ingle worked as a teacher for over 30 years in Spartanburg County schools teaching English. She then moved on to higher education where she was an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina Upstate for over 20 years. Ingle's passion is telling the stories of brave women during the Revolutionary War in a way that children will understand.
Chris Judge
, Director of Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, will mark the halfway point for the lecture series with his talk on Jan. 29
, "Gathering Up the Fragments: The Elusive Cheraw Indians in Colonial Times." Judge has studied Native Americans in South Carolina for over 30 years and continues his research by actively researching oral histories of Native American communities in South Carolina.
He has served as President of the Council of South Carolina Professional Archaeologists, Chair of the Native American Liason Committee of the COSCAPA and member of Native American Advisory Committee, South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and the Southeastern Archaeological Conferences’ Native American Liaison Committee.
Donald West
, Coordinator of History and Humanities at Trident Technical College, will host a lecture on the Atlantic slave trade that has yet to be named on Feb. 5
.
Bill Davies
, a retired attorney and current member of the governing board of the South Carolina Historical Society, will host a lecture on Feb. 12
called "Lafayette and the Rights of Man."
The final lecture in the series will be presented on Feb. 19
by Martha Zierden
, Curator of Historical Archaeology at the Charleston Museum. She has yet to name her lecture, but it will focus on artifacts of colonial Charleston. Zierden has a Master of Arts degree in anthropology from Florida State University and was essential in helping the College of Charleston’s Anthropology program during the 1980s when the major was newly created. She helped create and maintain the biennial archaeological field school the College of Charleston’s Anthropology program puts on with The Charleston Museum.
@ First Baptist Church of Charleston
61 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston,
South Carolina
When: Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Continues through Feb. 19
Price:
$90/nonmembers series, $75/members series, $20/individual lecture
