Learn about and give input on Charleston's planned bus rapid transit system at three sessions this month



Wikimedia Commons/User Cacophony

The EmX system in Eugene, Ore. is one that local officials cite as similar to the bus rapid transit system planned in Charleston
Later this month, Jan. 29-31, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is hosting public workshops to begin the next phase in the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project.
The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project is a proposed 23-mile transportation system to enhance regional mobility along the I-26 corridor that connects communities from Summerville to downtown Charleston.
The three workshops will be held in Charleston, Summerville, and North Charleston, offering citizens a chance to hear updates and voice their opinions about the vision of the project. The sessions will include a presentation followed by an interactive period with organizers.
Dates, locations, and times are as followed:
Tues. Jan. 29 - Downtown
Longshoremen's Hall
1142 Morrison Dr., 6-8 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 30 - Summerville
Alston-Bailey Elementary School
820 W. 5th North St., 6-8 p.m.
Thurs. Jan. 31 - North Charleston
The College Center at Trident Tech
7000 Rivers Ave., 6-8 p.m.
Those unable to attend can access a 24-hour online workshop
beginning Tues. Jan. 29 through Thurs. Feb. 28 for comment and input.
The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is planned to operate like a conventional rail, operating in its own dedicated lanes, allowing flexibility through mixed traffic along Highway 52 and Highway 78, providing ease of transportation through Summerville, North Charleston, and Charleston.


Lowcountry Rapid Transit

The proposed route for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit