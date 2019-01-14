Charleston library and Wannamaker park team up for interactive Storywalk to get kids excited about reading

click to enlarge
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has joined forces with the Charleston County Parks and Recreation department along with support from Healthy Tri-County to create a free interactive Storywalk for book lovers of all ages. The Storywalk will open with an official free kickoff event on Sat. Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at North Charleston's Wannamaker County Park.
The Storywalk takes place around the lagoon at the park and guests will have access to dozens of games, songs, activities, and a special storytime all in an effort to promote a love for literacy, activeness, and nature. The Storywalk follows a path marked with pages from a children’s story. Guests walk through the path and follow along with the story, effectively bringing it off of the pages and into reality.
The original concept for the Storywalk Project came from the mind of Vermonter Anne Ferguson and was developed alongside the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier. The purpose of the walk is to create a fun and safe way in which children of all ages can embrace — or unlock — their inner book nerd.
Amy Evans, operations manager for Wannamaker County Park says, "The paved path around the Wannamaker lagoon is the perfect place for children of all ages to enjoy a whimsical book along with a walk in the woods."
click to enlarge
CCPL'S strategic programming manager Devon Andrews also believes the Storywalk at Wannamaker County Park is a good way to get children excited about reading: "We’re always trying to think of new and exciting ways to engage, inspire, and educate. We’re excited to work with the county parks to bring this fun and educational family activity to our community."
The first book to be featured in Storywalk will be From Head to Toe
by the classic illustrator Eric Carle. From Head to Toe
offers an interactive experience that uses vibrant imagery and basic wording to inform children about the importance of listening to others, staying fit, and challenging one’s self. The Storywalk will produce four book installments and associated activities a year, with others TBA.
The Storywalk is free to all park guests during the park’s normal operating hours. Learn more online
.
@ Wannamaker County Park
8888 University Blvd.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Ongoing
Price:
Free to Attend
Family + Kids and Books + Poetry