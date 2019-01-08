PechaKucha 33 — a theater critic, two musicians, an architect, and more take the stage on Jan. 31

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
CP's music editor, Kelly Rae Smith, demonstrating how this whole slideshow thing is done.
Charleston's PechaKucha 33 (yes, 33) takes place on Thurs. Jan. 31 at the Charleston Music Hall, featuring nine local speakers. If you're new to this PK business
, the concept is simple enough. Each speaker takes the mic, speaking for six minutes and 40 seconds, referencing 20 pre-prepared slides. PK 33 kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and tickets can be purchased online.
Thirty-three iterations of an event begs the question — why did this thing start in the first place? And do we really need more of it? Diving deep
on Pecha Kucha international's web page, we found some FAQs that introduce the mission behind the lecture series.
Founded in 2003 by two architects who wanted presenters to talk less, PechaKucha has evolved over the years and now takes place in over 1,000 cities around the globe. PK notes that most cities "have virtually no public spaces where people can show and share their work in a relaxed way."
click to enlarge
-
Pecha Kucha / Blake Suarez
While we would argue that in the 16 years since its beginnings the internet has stepped up as a pretty big public platform for displaying work, Instagramming your creativity doesn't have the same sex appeal as gathering in a room at night with like-minded individuals. And having access to booze.
So, here we are, PK 33, kicking off 2019 at the Music Hall with nine local speakers who range from theater critics (CP
's very own) to musicians to architects. Here's the lowdown on who you'll be hearing from:
Maura Hogan
We're totally biased ... but Maura Hogan is one of this city's best arts and culture writers. In addition to being CP
's contributing theater editor, Hogan has written for the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Gourmet,
and more. Currently the director of advancement communications at CofC, we imagine Hogan's talk will delve into all things theater, marketing, writing, and, well Charleston (Hogan was born and raised here after all).
Nicholas Rehberg
Nicholas Rehberg has worn many hats before becoming an architect: chemical engineer, ski lift attendant, high school teacher, swim coach, math coach. In Charleston Rehberg works on smaller scale projects, "with a knowledge of the past, but always looking to the future."
Kanika Moore
A Charleston native, singer/songwriter Kanika Moore works in many genres of music, from gospel to funk to classic rock. Moore has started musical projects with local bands the Terraphonics, The Motown Throwdown, Soul Funk Review, Doom Flamingo, and Black Noize.
Farrah Hoffmire
The founder of HEART Artist Guild & Theatre Company, Farrah Hoffmire, has created a welcoming community for adults with special needs. HEART is a creative center for people of all abilities where Charleston residents and visitors can visit, volunteer, collaborate, and contribute.
Venita Aspen
If you don't follow Venita Aspen on Instagram, do yourself a favor and start following her now. The local fashion influencer/model/entrepreneur fills her feed with colorful shots of beautiful clothes, scenes, and food, and she's constantly collaborating with fellow creatives for cool projects and events around town.
Harlan Greene
Harlan Greene is the head of special collections at the College of Charleston's Addlestone Library; as part of his duties as scholar-in-residence, Greene documents LGBTQ life in the Lowcountry. Greene's historical knowledge of this city runs deep — he's also on the board at the Preservation Society of Charleston and is chair of the city's Commission on History.
Lindsay Holler
Lindsay Holler is a singer/songwriter and concert producer who cites influences that range from Tom Waits to Nina Simone.
Becky Burke & Xan McLaughlin
Becky Burke and Xan McLaughlin are individually pretty talented (attorney and beverage director/operating partner, respectively), but together they're unstoppable: the two are the masterminds behind Bread + Butter, a nonprofit that offers at-risk students in Charleston a culinary arts program that will place them in a local kitchen.
The evening is hosted by Joel Sadler
, who recently launched a retail shop and coffee counter with his fiance, Allyson Sutton.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Jan. 31, 7 p.m.
Price:
$14/day of, $12/adv.
Festivals + Events and Lectures + Seminars