Jamie Kennedy comes to Woolfe Street Playhouse next week for Charleston Comedy Festival

Jamie Kennedy to perform at Woolfe Street Playhouse for Charleston Comedy Festival
On Fri. Jan. 18 and Sat. Jan. 19, Jamie Kennedy will be performing at the Woolfe Street Playhouse to join in on the laughs for the 16th Annual Charleston Comedy Fest.
Jamie Kennedy is an actor, producer, and comedian, known for his roles as B-Rad in Malibu's Most Wanted, the voice of Federline Jones on The Cleveland Show, and Eli James on the Ghost Whisperer. His next role will be in James Gray's Ad Astra, a science fiction thriller also starring Brad Pitt, Donald Sutherland, and Tommy Lee Jones.
You can hear (or see) Jamie talk on his podcast HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA, where he talks about Hollywood, comedy, the #MeToo movement, and more either by himself or with special guests.
Ad Astra is scheduled to be released May 24 2019.
Kennedy will be performing at the Woolfe Street Playhouse on Jan. 18 and 19 at 9:30 pm.