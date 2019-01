Jamie Kennedy comes to Woolfe Street Playhouse next week for Charleston Comedy Festival

Provided

Jamie Kennedy to perform at Woolfe Street Playhouse for Charleston Comedy Festival

On Fri. Jan. 18 and Sat. Jan. 19, Jamie Kennedy will be performing at the Woolfe Street Playhouse to join in on the laughs for the 16th Annual Charleston Comedy Fest.Jamie Kennedy is an actor, producer, and comedian, known for his roles as B-Rad in, the voice of Federline Jones on, and Eli James on the. His next role will be in James Gray's, a science fiction thriller also starring Brad Pitt, Donald Sutherland, and Tommy Lee Jones.You can hear (or see) Jamie talk on his podcast, where he talks about Hollywood, comedy, the #MeToo movement, and more either by himself or with special guests.is scheduled to be released May 24 2019.Kennedy will be performing at the Woolfe Street Playhouse on Jan. 18 and 19 at 9:30 pm.Tickets are $20 and available now at charlestoncomedyfestival.com