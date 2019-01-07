Monday, January 7, 2019
Explore Charleston's Museum Mile — six museums, four houses, and more — for $25 in January
Get Learnt
Posted
by Michael Pham
on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 4:10 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Charleston Museum
Kick off the new year by exploring Charleston's history with Charleston Museum Mile Month. For the entire month of January, Museum Mile sites will be available to Museum Mile Month pass holders for one low price.
Charleston Museum Mile is a one-mile section of Meeting Street with a rich concentration of Charleston's history and culture. In that one-mile, visitors can explore six museums, five important historic houses, four parks, religious, and public houses.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to explore Charleston's history and the beauty it has to offer for a low, specialty price of $25 for adults and $10 for kids.
Tickets and information can be found at charlestonsmuseummile.org
Tags: Charleston Museum, Museum Mile, Charleston Museum Mile, Image