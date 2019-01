Don't miss your chance to see Jamie Lee perform at Charleston Comedy Festival next week

click to enlarge Screenshot 'Conan'

On Sat. Jan. 19, comedian Jamie Lee will be performing at College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre to help close out the end of another funny Charleston Comedy Fest.Lee will be performing at College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre on Sat. Jan. 19 at 8pm.Tickets are $22 and available at charlestoncomedyfestival.com . Other headliners include Rory Scovel and Jamie Kennedy.Lee is most known for her appearances on MTV'sand HBO's, as well as a writer for, and more. Lee has performed stand up onand. She is also the author ofOn, Lee plays Ali Reissen, a struggling female comedian who gives viewers a perspective of women comedians trying to break into an industry filled with men. Lee's comedy reflects her character on the show, as she talks being a woman, her age, and the realities of being married and finding a life partner.Season 3 ofpremieres on Sun. Jan. 20 on HBO at 10pm. Check the trailer below.



Here are a few other clips from Lee's recent appearances: