Don't miss your chance to see Jamie Lee perform at Charleston Comedy Festival next week

Lee is most known for her appearances on MTV's Girl Code and HBO's Crashing, as well as a writer for Crashing, Teachers, Talk Show: the Game Show, and more. Lee has performed stand up on The Late Show with James Corden and Conan. She is also the author of Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide to Being a Bride.
On Crashing, Lee plays Ali Reissen, a struggling female comedian who gives viewers a perspective of women comedians trying to break into an industry filled with men. Lee's comedy reflects her character on the show, as she talks being a woman, her age, and the realities of being married and finding a life partner.
Season 3 of Crashing premieres on Sun. Jan. 20 on HBO at 10pm. Check the trailer below.
Here are a few other clips from Lee's recent appearances: