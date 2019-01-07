Call for youth poets: Register now for the MLK Youth Poetry Slam held on Jan. 19

Today Charleston's poet laureate, Marcus Amaker, put out the call
for youth poets to perform at an upcoming youth poetry slam. The MLK Youth Poetry Slam, presented by the YWCA of Greater Charleston at the Main Library, will be held on Jan. 19 from 2-4 p.m.
Local hip-hop artist and activist Benny Starr will open the slam with a live performance. Interested participants can email ywcapoetry@gmail.com or call (843) 722-1644.
If the act of performing isn't incentive enough to sign up for the slam, the grand prize may be. If you win the MLK Youth Poetry Slam you'll go home with a Google Pixel phone. As the hosts of the event say, "We're serious about providing a platform for emerging voices."
The slam will also feature food, music, and prizes. Learn more about YWCA of Greater Charleston's MLK Celebration events online at ywcagc.org
@ Main Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Jan. 19, 2 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
