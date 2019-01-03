Thursday, January 3, 2019
Charleston City Market accepting night market applications Jan. 7-Jan. 29
Nighttime is the right time
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 11:53 AM
If you're looking to sell your wares under a sea of stars in downtown Charleston, look no further than the Charleston Night Market, an artisan/hand crafted market that takes place at the Charleston City Market. The Night Market re-opens on March 15th and is now accepting applications, Jan. 7-29.
You can apply to be a night vendor online
. Do note, though, that the night market is currently not accepting certain artisans, in order to keep the offerings as diverse as possible. So if you're in the market of selling soap, sweet grass baskets, jewelry, or photography, you'll have to sit these applications out.
Learn more about the night and day markets online at thecharlestoncitymarket.com
.
