If you've ever walked through a museum and wondered — what's the story behind all these works of art? — then you'll want to head to the Gibbes, where your questions can be answered with the help of a handy, interactive app. Powered by Cuseum
, the app features tours of the galleries and educational content about the artwork, as well as location-based notifications.
The app is available on the app store or online
, and offers quick and easy options like a "highlights tour" of the museum's permanent collection.
A press release describes another feature of the app: "In addition, as viewers get close to a work of art, rich content about that piece can be delivered straight to their device. This feature is powered by iBeacon technology to enable notifications and provide a 'digital docent' experience." Neat.
The Gibbes is open daily (closed on New Year's Day). In addition to the museum's permanent collection, ever-changing exhibits offer a look into work from artists around the country, and the globe.
Currently on display, A Dark Place of Dreams
highlights the work of female artists, and Charleston Collects: South Asian Art
features a wide array of South Asian works from sculpture to painting.
Anna Heyward-Taylor: Intrepid Explorer,
opening Jan. 18, focuses on work created by this Charleston Renaissance artist during her visits to British Guiana as a staff artist for naturalist William Beebe. Intrepid Explorer
features Heyward-Taylor's sketches and watercolor paintings of jungle foliage and animals, and the batiks and woodblock prints she created once she returned to the U.S.
Lying in Wait: Sporting Art by Ogden M. Pleissner,
also opening on Jan. 18, features the work of watercolor artist Ogden Pleissner, including scenes of the South Carolina coast.
To learn more about the Gibbes, its upcoming exhibits, and programs and events, head to gibbesmuseum.org
.