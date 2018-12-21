Charleston Music Hall hosts second annual Anime Film Fest

click to enlarge Provided

Sat. March 2 starting at 11 a.m. the Music Hall presents its second annual Anime Film Fest. This all day cinematic feast will screen English dubbed films My Neighbor Totoro, Grave of Fireflies, Your Name, and Akira.

For those who aren't familiar with the plots: My Neighbor Totoro (rated G), directed by Hayao Miyazaki, follows schoolgirl Satsuke and her younger sister as they move into an old country house with their father while their mother recovers from an illness; Grave of Fireflies (not rated), tells the story of a teenager, Seita, charged with the care of his younger sister during WWII; Your Name (rated PG) follows a teenage girl and teenage boy who arrange to meet each other ... after switching bodies; and Akira (rated R) is set in 2019, 31 years after the fictitious nuking of Tokyo, when the government dropped an atomic bomb after ESP experiments on children go awry.

My Neighbor Totoro plays at noon, Grave of Fireflies plays at 2:30 p.m., Your Name starts at 4:30 p.m., and Akira starts at 7 p.m.

Ice Bing will be onsite with delicious sweet treats, plus iced coffees with Totoro designs on the foam. Captain's Comics will also be onsite, selling comic books and specialty items. All attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character. Tickets to each film are $12 and you can buy four film pass for $40.



