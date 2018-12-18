Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Queen Street Comedy hosts comedians Ian Aber, John Gibson, and Shawna Jarrett on Jan. 4

The next Queen Street Comedy event on Fri., Jan. 4, will feature Ian Aber, John Gibson, and Shawna Jarrett in a show that they're calling Two Beards and a Little Lady (who will hate the title because of the sexism). Tickets are available through the Footlight Players.

The headliner, Atlanta's Ian Aber, is a writer and producer, was a finalist on NBC's Stand Up for Diversity (see his set here), and he hosts the podcast Str8 Ppl: A Minor Look at the Majority which has been featured on Sirius and Audible.

Columbia's John Gibson is a booker, actor, and filmmaker, and per the press release, "pretty much does a little of everything." Charleston's Shawna Jarrett, also the host of the roving Comedy Bus, will open. If you're unfamiliar, Jarrett is all over the Charleston comedy scene and teaches classes at Palmetto Scholars Academy.
The evening will be hosted by CP alum and local comedian Bill Davis.

For more information, visit footlightplayers.net.

20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-4487
