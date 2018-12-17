Fletcher Williams III, Coastal Community Foundation's artist of 2018, debuts "Homestead"

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

When the Coastal Community Foundation announced the recipient of the 2018 "Artist of the Year" grant, Fletcher Williams III got straight to work. Williams' piece, made possible by the $6,000 grant funded by the Griffith/Reyburn Visual Arts fund, entitled "Homestead," has been completed.

Fletcher, a local artist, spent two years researching and documenting examples of African-American "entrepreneurship and ingenuity" throughout the Lowcountry. Scattered throughout this area are buildings and architectural elements that speak to the skill, craftsmanship, and creativity of their builders.

click to enlarge Fletcher Williams III

"Homestead"

"Homestead" was based off a particular barn located on the outskirts of Walterboro, and was constructed using materials gathered during the artist’s outings. These bits are fundamental to the project's design — the tin roofing for the 7-foot piece, for example, was recovered from a Freedman’s Cottage on Meeting Street.

Coastal Community Foundation's stated mission is to "help create vibrant communities by uniting people and investing resources." Founded in 1974, it now manages assets in excess of $280 million.



CCF is currently accepting applications for its 2019 award. You can find more information online and apply here. The deadline is Jan. 15, 2019.