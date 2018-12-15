Saturday, December 15, 2018
Calling all kids: ArtFields Jr. is accepting submissions from young artists
Calling all k-12 artists
by Lauren Hurlock
on Sat, Dec 15, 2018 at 2:58 PM
ArtFields Jr. is accepting submissions from artists in kindergarten through high school for the April 26 through May 4, 2019 festival. Submissions are free but the deadline is February 19.
Aside from having their submission displayed for the crowds at Art Fields, there's more than $5,000 in prize money on the table. There are four grade categories with individual prizes ranging from $250 for lower elementary students to up to $500 for first place high schoolers.
Students grades one through twelve and under age 18 are eligible to apply. Accepted artists will be notified on March 8 2019. For more information, please visit artfieldssc.org
