Cougar Night Lights returns bigger and better at the Cistern for 2018 on Dec. 14
You've memorized the James Island Festival of lights by heart and have fully appreciated the lights around Park Circle in record time, but you're still not full-up on holiday spirit.
Luckily, Cougar Night Lights flips the switch starting Fri. Dec. 14, lighting up the Cistern with a musical light display for a second year.
This year, the College is going all out for the nighttime light show, with twice as many high-efficiency lights on display in Cistern Yard at 66 George St.
In addition to lighting up the school's landmark Randolph Hall building, a total of around 43,000 lights will also adorn Towell Library on the western side of the yard with elements also reaching out of the walled area over St. Philip Street and College Way behind Towell. In a blog post earlier this month, the College also promised some "hidden surprises.”
Cougar Night Lights is the brainchild of CofC graduate John Reynolds, who has made a career out of large-scale lighting displays for projects like the Super Bowl, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Olympics. Reynolds has even netted a few Emmys in recognition of his work.
Beginning Fri. Dec. 14, Cougar Night Lights will run each night on the hour, every hour 6-9 p.m. through Jan. 1 2019.