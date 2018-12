Charleston Comedy Fest released the full line up for the 2019 festival today, and we're pretty pumped.To peep the whole lineup and score your tickets now, visit charlestoncomedyfestival.com In addition to Rory Scovel and Jamie Lee, there will be performances from Mary Kay Has A Posse, Moral Fixation and H.A.M.P.S., improv from Archer's Amber Nash , Reformed Whores, The Magic Negro and Other Blackness, Jamie Kennedy, and more.For the full line up and tickets, visit charlestoncomedyfest.com