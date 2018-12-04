After 18 months, Redux's King Street spot finally gets a sign

click to enlarge
Redux executive director Cara Leepson and operations and creative director, Greg Colleton.
Congrats, Redux. Today the art center finally got a sign (in addition to their building's 'Big Bertha' signage, which references its other inhabitant, a storage company
). Executive director of Redux, Cara Leepson, says that she never thought she'd be this excited about a sign.
After 18 months in the spot, though, it's nice to let passersby know what's going on inside of 1056 King St. Which is to say, a lot. Head by Redux anytime this month to see Camela Guevara's new exhibit, Care Work. You can also check out a selection of pieces from the Redux archive, on display in smaller exhibit space, Gallery 1056.
And, this Thurs. Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m., Redux hosts their monthly open studios, which is free and open to the public. It's an opportunity to chat with artists and maybe even purchase some of their wares (hello holiday gifts.
Keep up to date with everything Redux is up to online at reduxstudios.org
