Monday, December 3, 2018
Terrace Theater screens Indie Grants "works-in-progress" films on Thurs. Dec. 6
Supporting S.C. production professionals
Posted
by Tim Housand
on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 2:55 PM
click to enlarge
Indie Grants
partners with Terrace Theater for a one-time special event: a viewing of the 2018 Indie Grant short film productions, this Thurs. Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. This event, which is free and open to the public, will be a “works-in-progress” screening, a sneak preview of the year’s films for a South Carolina audience before they get sent out to international film contests and juries. A Q&A and reception will follow the screening.
Indie Grants is a program sponsored by the South Carolina Film Commission and Trident Technical College. Created in 2010 as a means to “support indigenous South Carolina production professionals and generate professional training environments for Trident Tech film students,” Indie Grants has funded over 30 short films since its inception. The films have gone on to be shown at internationally recognized film competitions such as Sundance, Austin Film Festival, and Atlanta Film Festival.
The films that Indie Grants chooses to fund and support represent a broad range of genres. One of this year’s selections for the works in progress screening is Whistler’s Mother
, a “dark fable” as described by director Robbie Robinson that explores the origins of the woman portrayed in James McNeill Whistler’s most famous painting.
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Dec. 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Film + Radio
Tags: Indie Grants, Terrace Theater, Image