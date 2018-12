TODAY: Crafty Bastards is open for business until 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Ashley Rose Stanol file

You may even find fresh air plants at Crafty Bastards

Are you a sucker for exquisite, handmade, creative goods made by local artisans and crafters? Then swing by Crafty Bastards today (Saturday) at the Joe 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Come take a stroll on the concourse at the ballpark today and take care of a few Christmas wishlist items for someone special (or yourself) and support the local creative community in the process. Charlestonone of the best cities in America to shop local, after all.This week's profiled a number of the folks featured today, but there are dozens more set up all day today at the Joe. (There'll even be some sweet pups who are looking a good home.)The fancy arts and crafts fair today marks the second annual Charleston Crafty Bastards after years of smashing success in D.C. spearheaded by the(no relation.)