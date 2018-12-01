Saturday, December 1, 2018

TODAY: Crafty Bastards is open for business until 4 p.m.

Support your local crafters

Posted by Sam Spence on Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 10:25 AM

Are you a sucker for exquisite, handmade, creative goods made by local artisans and crafters? Then swing by Crafty Bastards today (Saturday) at the Joe 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Come take a stroll on the concourse at the ballpark today and take care of a few Christmas wishlist items for someone special (or yourself) and support the local creative community in the process. Charleston is one of the best cities in America to shop local, after all.

This week's City Paper profiled a number of the folks featured today, but there are dozens more set up all day today at the Joe. (There'll even be some sweet pups who are looking a good home.)
The fancy arts and crafts fair today marks the second annual Charleston Crafty Bastards after years of smashing success in D.C. spearheaded by the Washington City Paper (no relation.)
