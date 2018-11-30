Friday, November 30, 2018

Jamie Lee announced as headliner for Charleston Comedy Fest 2019, tickets on sale now

CCF 2019 also includes Rory Scovel

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 12:00 PM

Jamie Lee is headlining Charleston Comedy Festival 2019 - PROVIDED
Charleston Comedy Fest has announced that Jamie Lee will be joining Rory Scovel as a headliner for the 2019 giggle fest. Lee has written for Teachers, Talk Show: the Game Show, and is currently starring as the female lead in HBO's Crashing. Lee has done stand up on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Conan.

If you want to catch her set during Charleston Comedy Fest, she'll be performing on Sat. Jan 19 at the College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre.

Tickets are $22 and available online at charlestoncomedyfestival.com



