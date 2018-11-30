Jamie Lee announced as headliner for Charleston Comedy Fest 2019, tickets on sale now

Jamie Lee is headlining Charleston Comedy Festival 2019
Charleston Comedy Fest has announced that Jamie Lee will be joining Rory Scovel as a headliner for the 2019 giggle fest. Lee has written for Teachers, Talk Show: the Game Show, and is currently starring as the female lead in HBO's Crashing. Lee has done stand up on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Conan.
If you want to catch her set during Charleston Comedy Fest, she'll be performing on Sat. Jan 19 at the College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre.