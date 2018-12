Jamie Lee announced as headliner for Charleston Comedy Fest 2019, tickets on sale now

Provided

Jamie Lee is headlining Charleston Comedy Festival 2019

Event Details Jamie Lee @ Sottile Theatre 44 George St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m. Price: $22 Charleston Comedy Festival Map

Charleston Comedy Fest has announced that Jamie Lee will be joining Rory Scovel as a headliner for the 2019 giggle fest. Lee has written forand is currently starring as the female lead in HBO'sLee has done stand up onandIf you want to catch her set during Charleston Comedy Fest, she'll be performing on Sat. Jan 19 at the College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre.Tickets are $22 and available online at charlestoncomedyfestival.com