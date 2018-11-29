Thursday, November 29, 2018
Your design could appear on a new Charleston County library card
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 10:51 AM
Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) hosts its first library card design contest — and if you really love your local libraries (and have an eye for design), you can submit a design for a limited edition library card. Submissions in any art medium, from illustration to photography will be accepted now through Mon. Dec. 31.
Participants can submit multiple entries. View the template, and the full list of rules — no inappropriate language allowed, etc. — online at ccpl.org
The finalists will be chosen by a library committee and then voted on by the public, and the winning design will be printed in a limited run, available to the public next year. The winner will receive a CCPL prize package (details TBD).
