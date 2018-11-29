Shepard Fairey calls his new augmented reality iPhone app the "convergence of everything that's important to me"

Charleston native and contemporary artist Shepard Fairey — perhaps still best known for his iconic 'Hope' Barack Obama imagery — recently launched an iPhone app. And of course, it's pretty cool.
For $4.99 you can purchase Shepard Fairey AR — Damaged, which features Fairey's best works in AR (augmented reality). The app currently has 5 out of 5 stars from 37 ratings on Apple.
The app's description reads, "In this unprecedented political climate, Fairey’s message has changed from hope to purpose: 'DAMAGED is an honest diagnosis, but diagnosis is the first step to recognising and solving problems. I definitely think that art can be part of the solution because it can inspire people to look at an issue they might otherwise ignore or reject.'"
The app features over 100 minutes of narration from Fairey, full three-dimensional photo realistic representation of his Damaged show, and the ability to interact with hundreds of artworks.
In a trailer for the app, Fairey says that Damaged is the "convergence of everything that's important to me." He continues, "The power of art is that it can impact people emotionally and lead them to addressing things intellectually that they would otherwise ignore."
Stuff writer Craig Grannell has this to say about the app: "Typically, gallery experiences in digital are little more than a fancy slideshow, but with Damaged, you get a vast warehouse to explore. Part videogame, part immersive installation, it is significantly more evocative than mindlessly swiping through still images, and an excellent example of how the small screen can democratise art."