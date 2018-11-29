Thursday, November 29, 2018

Shaun Jones headlines Creekside Comedy Night on Sat. Dec. 8

Plus three more killer comics

Posted by Tim Housand on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge creekside120818facebook.png
Amidst the city's proliferation of holiday markets, jingle bell-themed cocktails, and more Santa Clauses than we care to count, there is a diamond in the holiday rough. This diamond, shining bright, is Creekside Comedy Night, held at West Ashley's Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse every month, presenting funny guys and gals that you may not otherwise get to hear. This month's headliner, Shaun Jones, takes the stage on Sat. Dec. 8

Jones is joined by Marcus Crespo, Art Stuyvesant, and Tanner Riley. The host of the whole affair will be Keith "Big Daddy" Dee. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. and tickets are just $10.
click to enlarge Shaun Jones has appeared in a variety of TV shows. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Shaun Jones has appeared in a variety of TV shows.
Hailing from New Jersey, Jones is a seasoned veteran of the stand-up scene. In addition to being a successful touring comedian for over a decade, Jones is also a working actor, having been featured on television shows like Comic View, The Mo’Nique Show, and recently in the show Your Worst Nightmare. He also played a supporting role in the 2003 movie Shade starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

Most people can’t be described in just a few words, but Creekside Comedy's description of Marcus Crespo as “cuddly but pugilistic” might just work. Crespo’s an everyman both as a comedian (he’s worked for Travel Channel and WWE as well as doing stand-up) and in his job history (he has a lot of stories from his time as a mall security officer).

Asheville native Art Sturtevant is a middle-aged dad trying to keep up in a Gen Z (it’s not just Millennials anymore) world. His riffs on pop culture and fatherhood have entertained audiences up and down the east coast.

Rounding out the entertainers for the night is Charleston’s own Tanner Riley. An Ohio native who discovered the value of air-conditioning in Charleston, he’s a talented local comedian who won the Soda City Showdown stand-up competition.

Dee is the host, mastermind, and man-behind-the-curtain for Creekside Comedy Night. 
Event Details Creekside Comedy Night: Shaun Jones
@ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse
2600 Savannah Hwy
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Creekside Comedy Night: Shaun Jones @ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse

    • Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS