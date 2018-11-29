Shaun Jones headlines Creekside Comedy Night on Sat. Dec. 8

click to enlarge
Amidst the city's proliferation of holiday markets, jingle bell-themed cocktails, and more Santa Clauses than we care to count, there is a diamond in the holiday rough. This diamond, shining bright, is Creekside Comedy Night, held at West Ashley's Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse every month, presenting funny guys and gals that you may not otherwise get to hear. This month's headliner, Shaun Jones, takes the stage on Sat. Dec. 8
Jones is joined by Marcus Crespo, Art Stuyvesant, and Tanner Riley. The host of the whole affair will be Keith "Big Daddy" Dee. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. and tickets are just $10
Shaun Jones has appeared in a variety of TV shows.
Hailing from New Jersey, Jones is a seasoned veteran of the stand-up scene. In addition to being a successful touring comedian for over a decade, Jones is also a working actor, having been featured on television shows like Comic View
, The Mo’Nique Show
, and recently in the show Your Worst Nightmare
. He also played a supporting role in the 2003 movie Shade
starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.
Most people can’t be described in just a few words, but Creekside Comedy's description of Marcus Crespo as “cuddly but pugilistic” might just work. Crespo’s an everyman both as a comedian (he’s worked for Travel Channel and WWE as well as doing stand-up) and in his job history (he has a lot of stories from his time as a mall security officer).
Asheville native Art Sturtevant is a middle-aged dad trying to keep up in a Gen Z (it’s not just Millennials anymore) world. His riffs on pop culture and fatherhood have entertained audiences up and down the east coast.
Rounding out the entertainers for the night is Charleston’s own Tanner Riley. An Ohio native who discovered the value of air-conditioning in Charleston, he’s a talented local comedian who won the Soda City Showdown stand-up competition.
Dee is the host, mastermind, and man-behind-the-curtain for Creekside Comedy Night.
@ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse
2600 Savannah Hwy
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Price:
$10
