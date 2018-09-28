Friday, September 28, 2018

Keith Dee brings his Comedy Night to Freehouse Brewery

Fresh laughs, cold beers

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Sep 28, 2018 at 10:50 AM

Poster art by Shawna Jarrett
  • Poster art by Shawna Jarrett
Keith 'Big Daddy' Dee expands his comedy circuit — which currently includes open mic nights and showcases at SportsBook of Charleston and Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse — with a Comedy night at Freehouse Brewery. This inaugural brewery show, held on Thurs. Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. (it's a weeknight, y'all) features comedy from Dee, Sam Mazany, and headliner Rollin Jay Moore. Tickets are just $7 and can be purchased online.

Dee recently celebrated a year of presenting comedy in the Holy City, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Both an emcee and a performer, Dee has been performing stand-up for four years, and recently joined the cast of Flowertown Players for their performance of The Crucible.

Sam Mazany, a regular on the North Carolina comedy scene, has opened for Dave Attell, Christopher Titus, Tom Green, and more. His style has been described as "goofy, lovable, and charming — and other times, none of those things."

Rollin Jay Moore has been performing stand-up for 25 years now; he currently serves as one of Princess Cruise Lines most requested performers. 
