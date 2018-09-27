Thursday, September 27, 2018

Nicolle Davies stepping down as Charleston County Public Library's executive director

An interim director takes over Dec. 1

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Nicolle Davies - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Nicolle Davies
Today the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced that executive director Nicolle Davies is stepping down, citing family reasons to return to her home state of Colorado.

In a press release Davies said, "I love what we're doing across Charleston County to engage patrons in more lifelong learning through our growing and dynamic library system."

Davies' resignation will be effective Dec. 1, 2018, and an interim director will be named before Dec. 1, according to the library's board chair, Andy Brack. In a press release Brack (who is also a City Paper columnist) describes Davies as "the best library director in the country."

Davies has served as CCPL's executive director for two years, after an extensive nationwide search in 2016, which saw over 100 applications for the position. After being appointed in July, 2016, Davies said,  "It is an exciting time for public libraries, and I am happy to join a community that invests in their libraries."

The library system is in the midst of a major expansion which began last year, with plans for five new libraries across Charleston County.
Related CCPL selects new director, Nicolle Davies: Calling all bookworms
CCPL selects new director, Nicolle Davies
Calling all bookworms
Yesterday the CCPL Board of Trustees announced that it has selected Nicolle Davies as CCPL's newest executive director. Davies was one of three finalists interviewed by the board earlier this month, following a national search and over 100 applications for the position.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS