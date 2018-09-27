Nicolle Davies stepping down as Charleston County Public Library's executive director

click to enlarge
Today the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced that executive director Nicolle Davies is stepping down, citing family reasons to return to her home state of Colorado.
In a press release Davies said, "I love what we're doing across Charleston County to engage patrons in more lifelong learning through our growing and dynamic library system."
Davies' resignation will be effective Dec. 1, 2018, and an interim director will be named before Dec. 1, according to the library's board chair, Andy Brack. In a press release Brack (who is also a City Paper
columnist) describes Davies as "the best library director in the country."
Davies has served as CCPL's executive director for two years, after an extensive nationwide search in 2016, which saw over 100 applications for the position. After being appointed in July, 2016, Davies said, "It is an exciting time for public libraries, and I am happy to join a community that invests in their libraries."
The library system is in the midst of
a major expansion
which began last year, with plans for five new libraries across Charleston County.