N. Chs City Gallery presents work from Women. Artists. Mentors. this October

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
"Summer's End" by Helen K. Beacham, a Summerville resident.
Women. Artists. Mentors. (W.A.M.) is a group of five women artists who hold monthly online meetings to support one another; they are based in several Southeastern states including the Carolinas, Virginia, and Florida, and member Carrie Waller is currently stationed in Fussa, Japan. The works of these women will be on display at North Charleston's City Gallery this October, with an opening reception featuring some of the exhibiting artists, held on Thurs. Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m.
The women of W.A.M. have been producing group shows for three years now and their North Charleston exhibition is appropriately titled, 5 Lifetimes of Discovery
, with works in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. Each artist has her own style, from watercolors painted en plein air (Summerville's Helen K. Beacham) to miniature paintings in oil or acrylic (Ashburn, Va.'s Debra Keirce).
In addition to creating group shows, W.A.M. members have traveled together to Venice, Montreal, Savannah, and Charleston. Learn more about this exhibit, and other cultural arts programs in North Chuck, online at northcharleston.org
.