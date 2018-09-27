Thursday, September 27, 2018
Laura Dargan's solo exhibit, FORMATION, debuts at Miller Gallery on Oct. 19
"The whole is greater than the sum of its parts"
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 4:14 PM
On Fri. Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. head to the Miller Gallery for the opening reception of FORMATION
, a solo exhibit from painter Laura Dargan. Based out of her home studio in Charleston, Dargan is a self-taught artist who experiments with acrylic latex, paper, and ink.
A description of the show reads, "FORMATION
embraces the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts — that we are strong together. ... By creating compositions without any suggestion of representation, the viewer has a chance to connect with the painting in their own way and on their own terms."
FORMATION will be on display in the Miller Gallery through October.
Tags: Laura Dargan, Miller Gallery, Image