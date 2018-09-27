Laura Dargan's solo exhibit, FORMATION, debuts at Miller Gallery on Oct. 19

Provided

On Fri. Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. head to the Miller Gallery for the opening reception of, a solo exhibit from painter Laura Dargan. Based out of her home studio in Charleston, Dargan is a self-taught artist who experiments with acrylic latex, paper, and ink.A description of the show reads, "embraces the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts — that we are strong together. ... By creating compositions without any suggestion of representation, the viewer has a chance to connect with the painting in their own way and on their own terms."FORMATION will be on display in the Miller Gallery through October.