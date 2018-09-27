Thursday, September 27, 2018

Dorchester County Library hosts digital bookmobile tour Sat. Oct. 6

Reading on the go

Posted by Jack Kramer on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
As the digital world progresses, the ways we read must progress with it. Learn more about digital forms of reading in Summerville on Sat. Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when the Digital Bookmobile from OverDrive stops by the Dorchester County Library. Currently on a national tour, the Digital Bookmobile (DBM) is traveling through North America to "promote reading happiness through ebooks and audiobooks at local libraries."
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Interactive workstations, touchscreen activities, and Bookmobile staff will be on deck to introduce the odds and ends of screened books. The 42-foot long bus has no shortage of plans for those looking to venture into the future of reading. The idea for the DBM is that it's a high tech version of your traditional bookmobile, and allows readers to explore books using their iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook, and Kindle.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

Event Details Digital Bookmobile National Tour
@ Dorchester County Library
76 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Books + Poetry and Family + Kids

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Digital Bookmobile National Tour @ Dorchester County Library

    • Sat., Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS