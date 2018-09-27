Dorchester County Library hosts digital bookmobile tour Sat. Oct. 6

click to enlarge Provided

As the digital world progresses, the ways we read must progress with it. Learn more about digital forms of reading in Summerville on Sat. Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when the Digital Bookmobile from OverDrive stops by the Dorchester County Library. Currently on a national tour, the Digital Bookmobile (DBM) is traveling through North America to "promote reading happiness through ebooks and audiobooks at local libraries."Interactive workstations, touchscreen activities, and Bookmobile staff will be on deck to introduce the odds and ends of screened books. The 42-foot long bus has no shortage of plans for those looking to venture into the future of reading. The idea for the DBM is that it's a high tech version of your traditional bookmobile, and allows readers to explore books using their iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook, and Kindle.