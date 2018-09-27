Charleston crafters, it's not too late to apply to be a vendor at Crafty Bastards 2018

Charleston's Crafty Bastards arts and craft festival, a City Paper
event, is still accepting vendor applications. The deadline to apply is Sun., Sept. 30.
The vendors are chosen by a jury for their creativity. Last year's vendors included unique housewares, clothing, punk-rock baby clothes, handcrafted jewelry, plush toys, DIY kits, screen-printing, original art, local food, and more.
This year's event will be hosted outdoors at the Joe Riley Jr. ballpark on Sat., Dec. 1, and gives local artists another venue to sell their craft and gives shoppers the opportunity to support local arts and find the perfect holiday gift.
For more information, visit charleston.craftybastards.com