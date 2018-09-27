Thursday, September 27, 2018

Charleston crafters, it's not too late to apply to be a vendor at Crafty Bastards 2018

Deadline to apply is Sun., Sept. 30

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 11:28 AM

Charleston's Crafty Bastards arts and craft festival, a City Paper event, is still accepting vendor applications. The deadline to apply is Sun., Sept. 30.

The vendors are chosen by a jury for their creativity. Last year's vendors included unique housewares, clothing, punk-rock baby clothes, handcrafted jewelry, plush toys, DIY kits, screen-printing, original art, local food, and more.

This year's event will be hosted outdoors at the Joe Riley Jr. ballpark on Sat., Dec. 1, and gives local artists another venue to sell their craft and gives shoppers the opportunity to support local arts and find the perfect holiday gift.

For more information, visit charleston.craftybastards.com
Slideshow Buying and selling at Crafty Bastards 2017
Buying and selling at Crafty Bastards 2017 103 slides
Buying and selling at Crafty Bastards 2017
Buying and selling at Crafty Bastards 2017
By Ashley Rose Stanol
Click to View 103 slides

