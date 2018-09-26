Wednesday, September 26, 2018
'Flora & Flame' features the female form — and pottery — at the Harbinger this Sunday
Bold lines and bright colors
Local artists Meredith Steele and Colin Peterson present a collaborative show this Sun. Sept. 30, Flora & Flame, at the Harbinger bakery and cafe (1107 King St.) From 3-6 p.m. browse goods from Steele, like paintings and mixed media pieces, and pottery from Peterson, including pots, vases, and mugs.
Steele's paintings — compositions of the female form marked by bold lines and pops of color, are an ideal complement to Peterson's pottery, which also utilizes expressive shapes and vibrant hues. The artists, who both have studios at Redux, say, "This collection of work is more than just a combination of creative ideas, but a connection between both mediums. The objective is to allow the audience to observe the visual discussions between these two mediums."
You can check out more of Steele
and Peterson's
works online.
