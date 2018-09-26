Wednesday, September 26, 2018

'Flora & Flame' features the female form — and pottery — at the Harbinger this Sunday

Bold lines and bright colors

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Local artists Meredith Steele and Colin Peterson present a collaborative show this Sun. Sept. 30, Flora & Flame, at the Harbinger bakery and cafe (1107 King St.) From 3-6 p.m. browse goods from Steele, like paintings and mixed media pieces, and pottery from Peterson, including pots, vases, and mugs.
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Steele's paintings — compositions of the female form marked by bold lines and pops of color, are an ideal complement to Peterson's pottery, which also utilizes expressive shapes and vibrant hues. The artists, who both have studios at Redux, say, "This collection of work is more than just a combination of creative ideas, but a connection between both mediums. The objective is to allow the audience to observe the visual discussions between these two mediums."

You can check out more of Steele and Peterson's works online.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

Event Details Flora & Flame
@ The Harbinger Bakery and Cafe
1107 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Sept. 30, 3-6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts

