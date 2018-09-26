Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Charleston photographer Jared Bramblett selling prints to benefit Hurricane Florence relief

Boarded up Charleston

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 11:10 AM

JARED BRAMBLETT
  • Jared Bramblett
Earlier this month, when Hurricane Florence looked like it may be headed our way, Charleston boarded up its windows and doors, plopped sandbags outside, and hoped for the best. We were fortunate — most of these precautions were not necessary. Boarded up windows and sandbags didn't save a lot of our friends to the north, though, who are still feeling the effects of Florence's flooding.
JARED BRAMBLETT
  • Jared Bramblett
Local photographer Jared Bramblett wants to help those affected by the storm by donating proceeds from the sale of storm prep photographs to The Lowcountry Mayors' Disaster Relief Fund.

You can peruse Bramblett's photographs — images he captured in Charleston pre-Florence — on his website.

JARED BRAMBLETT
  • Jared Bramblett
Most of Bramblett's captures — portraits of a Charleston that appears to be a ghost town — are of boarded up businesses along King Street and the surrounding areas. The photos are eerie in their implications, and sadly, forever relevant, as the effects of the hurricane linger across the Carolinas, hurricane season continues, and of course, promises to return next year.

