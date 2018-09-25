Outdoor community space, The Butterfly Book Nook, opens on Upper King Street this weekend

click to enlarge
A refuge in a busy and changing part of Charleston, the new Butterfly Book Nook at 5020 King St. officially opens this weekend, offering a place for people to gather that is beautiful, natural, and free. Coordinated by Enough Pie
, First African, the John L. Dart Library, Redux, Artist & Craftsman, Historic Charleston Foundation, REMARK Landscape, and North Central neighbors, the Butterfly Book Nook is located just across from the Food Lion on Upper King.
Help North Central celebrate this special new green space this Sat. Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. with a party that includes dancing and drumming from WOSE, free food from Rodney Scott — we're talking barbecue and banana pudding, bubbles and merriment from Good Clean Fun, and a short children's performance.
The Butterfly Book Nook is the product of monthly potlucks where Enough Pie and members of the community got together to discuss projects for the Neck area of town. The Clemson Design Center created a storytelling pavilion for kids in the community to use and Enough Pie worked with Redux artists and neighbors to paint the mural featuring the Shel Silverstein poem, "Come In!"
All of the plants at the Nook (planted in partnership with RUG, a neighborhood vegetable garden) are native plants and attract pollinators — hence the 'butterfly' part of the name.