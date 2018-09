click to enlarge Provided

David Rudolf, the defense attorney featured inwill visit the Charleston Music Hall on Sat., Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Fri., Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.Netflix's documentarylooks at the death of Kathleen Peterson and the investigation into her husband, novelist Michael Peterson. Rudolf defended Peterson through the trial and retrials after. 'An Evening with David Rudolf' will give attendees a peak behind the scenes and insights into the case and series.For more information, visit charlestonmusichall.com