In honor of Bill Murray's birthday, here are a bunch of Bill GIFs

And many more!

Charleston legend and pop culture icon Bill Murray turned 68 today.
Through his 44-year career, he is internationally known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, Caddyshack, Lost in Translation, and of course the 1996 classic, Space Jam. However, Charleston has not just Bill Murray, but just, Bill.

In Charleston, it seems like everyone* has a 'Bill Murray Story.'
(I don't, but I have a long list of near misses. Please don't rub it in.)
I have heard stories that you are not considered a true Charleston local until you have your own. As the theme of our 2011 Best of Charleston issue, he is one of the best things about Charleston. 
He's a movie star, but he's kind of just a regular dude. Bill is part of Charleston culture that (hopefully) can't be replaced by luxury student housing. God, let's hope so.
Here's to you, Bill. Happy birthday. 
