In honor of Bill Murray's birthday, here are a bunch of Bill GIFs

Charleston legend and pop culture icon Bill Murray turned 68 today.
Through his 44-year career, he is internationally known for his roles in Ghostbusters
, Groundhog Day
, Caddyshack
, Lost in Translation
, and of course the 1996 classic, Space Jam.
However, Charleston has not just
Bill Murray, but just, Bill.
In Charleston, it seems like everyone* has a 'Bill Murray Story
.'
(I don't, but I have a long list of near misses. Please don't rub it in.)
I have heard stories that you are not considered a true Charleston local until you have your own. As the theme of our 2011 Best of Charleston issue, he is one of the best things about Charleston.
He's a movie star, but he's kind of just a regular dude. Bill is part of Charleston culture that (hopefully) can't be replaced by luxury student housing. God, let's hope so.
Here's to you, Bill. Happy birthday.