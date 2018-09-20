Tickets on sale for Charleston Moves 4th annual Pedal & Panache on Nov. 7

click to enlarge
Charleston Moves is gearing up to host its 4th annual Pedal & Panache on Nov. 7 at Cannon Green. Tickets are on sale now with a $10 off early bird offer.
Attendees will roll up to music by the Black Diamond Band and an open beer and wine bar. The Rarebit will include their own special cocktail and Cannon Green's kitchen will supply the hors d’oeuvres. You'll get a gift bag of goodies (reusable, of course) filled with sponsor swag and can enter a silent auction featuring local events, handmade goods, and artwork.
For ticket info, visit CharlestonMoves.org.
Prices are all-inclusive plus a reusable gift bag:
$55 Pre-sale admission (thru Oct. 4)
$65 General admission (thru Nov. 7)
Charleston Moves is a local alternative transportation advocacy group that works to expand bike-pedestrian access and public transport.
Walking, riding a bike or taking transit to Pedal & Panache is strongly encouraged. A free bike valet will be on site ... which is a good deal because Cannon Green's off-street car parking is around the corner.