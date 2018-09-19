Shepard Fairey designed the cover art for Kesha's single for RBG biopic

-
Jonathan Boncek
Shepard Fairey grew up in Charleston
Pop singer Kesha's new single for the soundtrack of On the Basis of Sex
, the upcoming biopic about dissent legend
and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, features an inspiring cover illustration from none other than Charleston native Shepard Fairey.
You may know Fairey from a few other iconic portraits, including the Barack Obama "HOPE" poster that became inescapable during the freshman senator's 2008 campaign, as well as the posters of minority women emblazoned with the words, "We the people are greater than fear," which were popular in women's marches across the country following the election of Donald Trump.
Kinsey Gidick
A protester holds a sign of an illustration by Shepard Fairey during a Women's March anniversary rally in Charleston in January 2018.
"Here Comes the Change," a three-minute-and-34-second country-tinged power ballad, was released on Wed. Sept. 19.
A few of the lyrics:
Is it a crazy thought?
That if I had a child
I hope they live to see the day
That everyone's equal
Fairey's illustration sees Kesha gazing to her right in front of what appears to be a rising sun.
The 31-year-old singer has herself become a figure of women's empowerment. The one-time chart-topper
went through a years-long quiet period after entering a court battle against Dr. Luke, her former producer and the founder of her current record label. In court documents, the singer has accused him of sexual and emotional abuse
.
The song espouses a fitting message for a movie about Ginsburg, a women's right's activist who rose to prominence arguing cases of gender equality before being nominated to the highest court in the land by President Bill Clinton in 1993, becoming the second female Supreme Court Justice in August of that year.
On the Basis of Sex
comes out December 25. Kesha's latest album, Rainbow
, was released in August 2017.