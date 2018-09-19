Charleston Symphony drops "orchestra" in rebranding ahead of 82nd season debut

Charleston Symphony Orchestra opens single ticket sales for 2018-19 season

Including an all new Sacred Series

Today the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announces single ticket availability for the 2018-'19 season, including an all-new series of chamber music performances, the Sacred Series. The performances kick off on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Gaillard Center with a Masterworks season premiere, Rach 3, featuring Juilliard-trained pianist Stewart Goodyear.

By Connelly Hardaway

