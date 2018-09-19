Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Charleston Symphony drops "orchestra" in rebranding ahead of 82nd season debut
"Classical music at its heart is for everyone"
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 11:13 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Music Director Ken Lam leads the Charleston Symphony, which employs 24 full-time musicians.
Today the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced its rebranding which includes a new logo, visual identity, and website. The rebranding coincides with the opening of the symphony's 82nd season, which kicks off this Friday and Saturday with Rach 3
at the Gaillard.
Unofficially, the CSO is dropping orchestra from its name, to be referred to now simply as Charleston Symphony. In a press release executive director Michael Smith says, "We felt that dropping 'orchestra' from our name would make us feel a bit less intimidating. Classical music at its heart is for everyone, and we wanted a brand that would match visually the quality of music that we provide to the community. We wanted something outgoing and inclusive."
click to enlarge
The symphony hired local independent designer Ivan Lima (who you may know as the host of Creative Mornings Charleston) to create the new look. Lima said, "I wanted to create a brand that would reflect the symphony’s tradition within this city. The color palette comes from the official colors of historic Charleston, and the movement of the logo represents sound as well as the local landscape.”
Peruse the full season lineup and buy tickets for upcoming performances online
.
Tags: Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Gaillard, Image