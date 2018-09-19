Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Charleston Symphony drops "orchestra" in rebranding ahead of 82nd season debut

"Classical music at its heart is for everyone"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge Music Director Ken Lam leads the Charleston Symphony, which employs 24 full-time musicians. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Music Director Ken Lam leads the Charleston Symphony, which employs 24 full-time musicians.
Today the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced its rebranding which includes a new logo, visual identity, and website. The rebranding coincides with the opening of the symphony's 82nd season, which kicks off this Friday and Saturday with Rach 3 at the Gaillard.
Related Charleston Symphony Orchestra opens single ticket sales for 2018-19 season: Including an all new Sacred Series
Charleston Symphony Orchestra opens single ticket sales for 2018-19 season
Including an all new Sacred Series
Today the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announces single ticket availability for the 2018-'19 season, including an all-new series of chamber music performances, the Sacred Series. The performances kick off on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Gaillard Center with a Masterworks season premiere, Rach 3, featuring Juilliard-trained pianist Stewart Goodyear.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
Unofficially, the CSO is dropping orchestra from its name, to be referred to now simply as Charleston Symphony. In a press release executive director Michael Smith says, "We felt that dropping 'orchestra' from our name would make us feel a bit less intimidating. Classical music at its heart is for everyone, and we wanted a brand that would match visually the quality of music that we provide to the community. We wanted something outgoing and inclusive."

click to enlarge 3-symphony-primary_ken-teal.jpg

The symphony hired local independent designer Ivan Lima (who you may know as the host of Creative Mornings Charleston) to create the new look. Lima said, "I wanted to create a brand that would reflect the symphony’s tradition within this city. The color palette comes from the official colors of historic Charleston, and the movement of the logo represents sound as well as the local landscape.”

Peruse the full season lineup and buy tickets for upcoming performances online.
Event Details Charleston Symphony - Rach 3
@ Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
(843) 327-9908
Price: $21-$116
Buy Tickets
Concert Music

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Charleston Symphony - Rach 3 @ Gaillard Center

    • Fri., Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $21-$116
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS