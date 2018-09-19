Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Call for art: North Charleston City Gallery looking for 2019-2020 exhibitors

Applying is free

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge This could be your work! - CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON
  • City of North Charleston
  • This could be your work!
The North Charleston City Gallery is currently accepting applications from emerging and established visual artists creating two-dimensional or wall-hung three-dimensional works for individual or group exhibits for the 2019-20 season.

Exhibits are rotated on an monthly basis, but are programmed a year in advance. A review panel convenes in December 2018 to evaluate and select artists for July 2019-June 2020. There is no cost to apply.

Applicants must be 18-years-old and can only submit original work. Submission requirements include an artist statement, resume, and exhibition history, as well as five quality digital images of the artists' work.

Learn more at northcharleston.org or email culturalarts@northcharleston.org with questions.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS