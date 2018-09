Call for art: North Charleston City Gallery looking for 2019-2020 exhibitors

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

The North Charleston City Gallery is currently accepting applications from emerging and established visual artists creating two-dimensional or wall-hung three-dimensional works for individual or group exhibits for the 2019-20 season.Exhibits are rotated on an monthly basis, but are programmed a year in advance. A review panel convenes in December 2018 to evaluate and select artists for July 2019-June 2020. There is no cost to apply.Applicants must be 18-years-old and can only submit original work. Submission requirements include an artist statement, resume, and exhibition history, as well as five quality digital images of the artists' work.Learn more at northcharleston.org or email culturalarts@northcharleston.org with questions.